Suspect wanted for armed robbery of Columbus convenience store

COLUMBUS, OH – On Friday, at 8:50am, a suspect entered the DGX market at 166 S. High St. He grabbed a package of mints, tossed it on the counter, then demanded cash.

The suspect had his hand inside his jacket pocket implying he had a weapon.

The suspect was described as a white male, 5’11” to 6’1”, stocky build, wearing an army green jacket, gray hoodie underneath, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with info on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Det. Thomas at 614-645-4665 or bthomas@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

at 614-461-TIPS.