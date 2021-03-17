Portland police arrest juvenile gunman who killed two shot 4 in January

PORTLAND, OR – On March 16, 2021, members of the Portland Police Enhanced Community Safety Team (ESCT) located a suspect wanted in connection with a January 2021 shooting that happened in Gresham. Four people were struck by gunfire.

Investigators collaborated with the Gresham Police, Portland Police Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team.

On March 17, 2021, at about 3:30 a.m., ECST officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 5200 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street, in Portland. The juvenile suspect in this case was taken into custody. Officers recovered a firearm and ammunition, as well as other evidence.

The juvenile suspect had warrants for four counts of Attempt Murder 2, four counts of Attempt Assault II, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon and was transported to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team was established in part due to community requests for further investigation into unprecedented numbers of reported shootings in Multnomah County. The team works collaboratively with other area law enforcement agencies to investigate and solve reported shootings.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this case, please reference Gresham case number 21-286 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov .

Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.