19-year-old arrested 37 times prior nabbed for Clearwater drive-by shooting

CLEARWATER, FL – Clearwater Police homicide detectives have arrested a 19-year-old chronic offender in a March 8 drive-by shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

Derriontae Ward, 19, faces one charge of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder in the incident, which occurred at the corner of Drew Street and U.S. 19.

Detectives were able to identify Ward, who has been arrested 37 times, as a suspect in the case. At the time of the shooting, he was out on bond from multiple previous criminal cases, including aggravated assault with a firearm, grand theft auto, burglary, and leaving the scene of a crash with injury.

While out on bond, Ward was wearing a GPS-enabled ankle device. That device showed that he was at the same restaurant as the victims before the shooting; it also places him at the scene of the crime, where nearly two dozen shots were fired. Ward cut off the ankle device the day after the shooting.

“You often hear about initiatives to reduce sentences for people who have chosen a life of criminality. There is no doubt that a criminal like Ward is the beneficiary of those initiatives and the safety of the general public is sacrificed,” said Chief Dan Slaughter. “The recent increase in gun violence is directly related to Ward and a small band of criminals. There will be more arrests, but what we hope to see are consequences in the form of incarceration for the safety of the public.”

