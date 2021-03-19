Shooter charged in Polaris mall shooting incident

COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus Police today report that 20-year-old Arshad J. Lawson was positively identified as the shooting suspect from the Polaris Mall shooting incident on March 15, 2021.

Lawson was charged with Felonious Assault in the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas and he is currently in custody at the Franklin County Jail.​

Polaris mall shooting incident

On March 15, 2021, Columbus Police were dispatched to the Polaris Fashion Place located at 1500 Polaris Pkwy. on a call of shots fired inside of the mall. Upon arrival, Columbus Police patrol units assisted by SWAT officers cleared the building for threats and the evacuation of employees & mall patrons.

Witnesses informed detectives that they observed a group of unidentified subjects arguing in the breezeway, when one of the unidentified subjects brandished a handgun and fired multiple rounds from his weapon. Witnesses stated that after the incident, all the unidentified subjects left the building. No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

