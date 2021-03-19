Shot Spotter helps police find man shot, killed in Baltimore

Baltimore, MD – On March 16, 2021, at approximately 10:16 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Pressman Street to investigate a “Shot Spotter” alert of gunfire in the area.

Officers responded to the location, began canvassing the area, and discovered a 36-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of North Mount Street. Officers rendered aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived.

The victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by ambulance and pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Baltimore shootings continue