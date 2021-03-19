Woman found shot dead in car in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – On March 19, 2021 at approximately 12:38 p.m., officers responded to a call for discharging in the area of E. Monument Street at Montford Avenue.Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area and located an unidentified adult female, inside a car, in the 800 block of N. Bradford Avenue.

Medics responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are currently working to identify suspects, witnesses, and a possible motive.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

