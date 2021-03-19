Suspect charged for near-deadly shooting

BALTIMORE, MD – On March 14, 2021, at approximately 5:46 p.m., Eastern District officers were on the scene of a non-fatal shooting in the 1800 block of North Washington Street.

The 40-year-old shooting victim was taken to an area hospital as a result of his injuries. Eastern District Shooting detectives were able to identify the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Lamont Thomas. Lamont Thomas is currently being held in Central Booking where he has been charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder and other related charges. Thomas is being held without bail.

