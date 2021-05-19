Bridgeton traffic stop leads to heroin, ammo, weapon charges

BRIDGETON, NJ – A traffic stop on Route 77 lead state troopers to a stash of heroin, ammo and and criminal warrant.

The New Jersey State Police have arrested Billy Flagg, 30, of Bridgeton, N.J., and seized a gun, heroin, and hollow-point ammunition during a traffic stop.

On Saturday, May 15, at 9:06 p.m., Trooper Christopher Wegfahrt stopped Flagg for a traffic violation northbound on State Highway 77 at milepost 4 in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County. During the stop, Tpr. Wegfahrt determined that Flagg was under the influence and arrested him for DWI.

After further investigation, Tpr. Wegfahrt discovered that Flagg was in possession of a 9mm handgun, hollow-point ammunition, $400 worth of heroin, and more than $2,500 cash. He also had a criminal warrant out of Upper Deerfield Township. Billy Flagg was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, prohibited weapons, possession of a firearm while committing a CDS crime, certain persons not to have a firearm, criminal under the influence, and DWI. He was lodged in Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing. Charges are mere accusations, and the accused is considered innocent until proven guilty.



