Franklin Township police investigating two Sunday shootings

FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. – Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Spruill announced an investigation into two separate shooting investigations that occurred in the area of Hamilton Street and Franklin Boulevard in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 16, 2021 and in the area of Millstone Road in the early evening hours of Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Franklin Township.

Prosecutor Robertson stated that on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 3:58 a.m., Franklin Township Police officers were dispatched to the area of Elizabeth Street in New Brunswick for a wounded victim that was reportedly shot while in the area of Hamilton Street and Franklin Boulevard in Franklin Township. The victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound while operating his/her motor vehicle in the area of the intersection. The victim, a New Brunswick male adult resident, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene along with detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department to conduct an investigation which remains on-going.

Prosecutor Robertson stated that on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Franklin Township Police officers responded to the area of Millstone Road for a 9-1-1 call of shots fired. Upon arrival, Franklin Township Police Department observed damage to a residence and a nearby vehicle which they determined to be caused by gunshots, as well as numerous spent bullet casings. No injuries were reported to be sustained. Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department responded to conduct an investigation. It is unknown if the two shooting incidents are related. Investigators assigned to the investigation have received limited cooperation.



