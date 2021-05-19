No suspect yet in Franklin township stabbing murder

FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. – Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Franklin Township Public Safety Director Quovella M. Spruill announced an on-going homicide investigation in Franklin Township (Somerset County), New Jersey.

Prosecutor Robertson stated that on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at approximately 12:04 a.m., Franklin Township Police responded to a 9-1-1 call to a residence on Holland Drive, Somerset, New Jersey reporting an adult male in distress following a physical altercation. Responding officers encountered an unresponsive adult male inside of the residence, who authorities have identified as Jamari R. Stephenson, age 23, Holland Drive, Somerset, New Jersey. Responding Franklin Township Officers quickly ascertained that Mr. Stephenson had been stabbed numerous times and began life saving measures along with Emergency Responding Medical Personnel. The efforts to revive Mr. Stephenson were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased at the scene

.Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department, along with detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and Investigators from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to conduct the investigation which remains on-going. A post-mortem examination will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and nature. Investigators have not released a motive and no suspect(s) have been identified.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Director Spruill request anyone with information relating to this homicide to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533.



