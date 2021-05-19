72-year-old Juan Cordero Rivera charged for assault on 14-year-old girl

PATERSON, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announces the arrest of Juan “Milton” Cordero-Rivera, 72 years old, from Paterson, New Jersey. Mr. Cordero-Rivera was arrested on May 17, 2021 after an investigation conducted by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Mr. Cordero-Rivera is charged with first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault; two counts of second degree Sexual Assault; and two counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of the Child.

On April 26, 2021, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office received a report of a 14-year-old child who was brought to St. Joseph’s Hospital by the child’s mother. The child was brought to the hospital because the child disclosed being sexually assaulted by Mr. Cordero-Rivera in the past. During the investigation, a 43-year old victim was identified who also disclosed being sexually assaulted by Mr. Cordero-Rivera as a child.

Both assaults occurred in different residences in Paterson. The sentencing exposure on first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault first degree is ten to twenty years in New Jersey State Prison; on second degree Sexual Assault it is five to ten years in New Jersey State Prison with 85% of the sentence to be served before parole eligibility pursuant to the No Early Release Act; and on second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child it is five to ten years in New Jersey State Prison. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion for pretrial detention and is asking that Mr. Cordero-Rivera be detained in the Passaic County Jail pending the resolution of the case. The detention motion will be scheduled before a Superior Court Judge within the week.


