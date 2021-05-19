Two teens shot in Paterson in critical condition

PATERSON, NJ – Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announce that at approximately 7:24 p.m. on May 17, 2021, members of the Paterson Police Department were advised that two 18-year-old male Paterson residents were transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey seeking treatment for non-fatal gunshot wounds. Based on the initial investigation the victims were in the area Broadway and McLean Avenue (Eastside Park) when both were shot.

Both victims remain in critical condition. The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.



