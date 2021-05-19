P.F. Chang’s coming to Ocean County Mall in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Mall has undergone many facelifts over the years but none as transforming as the new expansion project over the past two years. Now, P.F. Chang’s will soon be joining the star-studded additions at the mall.

P.F. Chang’s will be located adjacent to the soon to be opened Turning Point restaurant on the mall’s north side. New Additions to the mall include Home Sense, Five Below, Ulta, LA Fitness and BJ’s Brewhouse.

The restaurant chain began in 1993 offering Chinese and Mandarin inspired fusion dishes. P.F. Chang’s has over 210 restaurants in the United States. The closest P.F. Chang’s to the newly proposed site is at the Freehold Raceway Mall.



