This 83-year-old will be in prison until he’s 98 for indecent photos of children

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Robert Fitzgerald, age 83, of the Town of Waverly, New York, was sentenced yesterday to 190 months in prison for possessing child pornography.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Kevin Kelly, Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

In pleading guilty, Fitzgerald admitted that between February and April 2018, he videorecorded himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a minor, and that he possessed these videos on August 9, 2019.

This case was investigated by HSI and the New York State Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shira Hoffman and Katherine Kopita as part of Project Safe Childhood.



