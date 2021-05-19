Two fugitive sex offenders captured trying to re-enter United States

IDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo and Anzalduas International Bridges apprehended two men wanted on sexual assault charges, both United States Citizens, in separate unrelated incidents. CBP officers arrested Jose Francisco Lopez Jr., 18 and Aaron Del Toro, 25, over the weekend.

“Our frontline officers utilize their training and our information sharing ability with partner agencies and national law enforcement databases to detect those persons who have outstanding arrest warrants, such was the case with these two individuals,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “Assisting the law enforcement community in detecting these fugitives, particularly those wanted for sex-related offenses, is one of the many important functions within the border security mission.”

On May 15, 2021, Mr. Lopez arrived at the Anzalduas-Reynosa International Bridge in a vehicle from Mexico and a primary computer check revealed that he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. CBP officers escorted him to secondary where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from the Montgomery County, Texas Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault. Lopez was recently charged with one count of sexual assault on a female in the Conroe, Texas area, a 2nd-degree felony.

CBP officers working at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on May 16, 2021 apprehended Aaron Del Toro, a U.S. citizen from Edinburg, Texas after discovering he had outstanding arrest warrants from that city’s police department for sex-related charges. Del Toro was charged in 2019 for aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, possession/promotion of child pornography and indecency with a child, both third degree felonies.





Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

