Fauci: CDC never said vaccinated people should ditch their facemasks

The pandemic goal line has just been moved again as Dr. Anthony Fauci announced Americans will need annual COVID-19 booster shots. Fauci this week said COVID-19 vaccines for some may last just six months and within a year, Americans will need to get another shot.

“We know that the vaccine durability of the efficacy lasts at least six months, and likely considerably more, but I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary,” Fauci said. “Instead of having to play whack-a-mole with each individual variant and develop a booster that’s variant-specific, it is likely that you could just keep boosting against the wild type, and wind up getting a good enough response that you wouldn’t have to worry about the variants.”

Fauci also said that the CDC never said vaccinated people do not need their face masks any longer.

“They said, if you are vaccinated, you can feel safe, that you will not get infected either outdoors or indoors,” he said. “It did not explicitly say that unvaccinated people should abandon their masks.”





Fauci issued the statement after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel both announced booster shots will be needed after twelve months.

Virologist John Moore of Cornell says, not so fast. Why are Fauci and the drug manufacturers so quick to discount their own vaccines? It could be business driven.

“As of now, we don’t have any evidence that protective immunity has dropped to a troubling point, and certainly not for people immunized in December, January, February,” Moore said. “It’s hard to say where we will be in November because right now it’s May. It’s not proven that we need boosters yet. Whereas it’s appropriate to plan for boosters, you’ve got to look at whether there’s a corporate agenda behind this.”