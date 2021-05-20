Two dogs, cat perish in Toms River Townhouse Fire

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Two dogs and a cat perished in a fire in Toms River Thursday morning the Toms River Police Department reported.

At approximately 10:20 AM multiple police and fire units responded to Orchid Court in Toms River for a reported structure fire. Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department, Toms River Fire Departments #1 and #2, Silverton Fire Company, East Dover Fire Company, and the Island Heights Fire Company all responded to the scene.

The Toms River Police Department reported, in a statement, “Upon arrival the unit was fully involved. Two occupants, who were home at the time of the blaze, were able to safely exit the home and call 911. Police evacuated nearby residences as a precaution. There were no tenant injuries in the incident.”





The two family dogs, and a cat, perished in the fire. Toms River Animal Control was able to rescue a cat from the scene in an adjoining home.

The Toms River Fire Companies quickly brought the fire under control and were able to save the adjoining homes in the complex. The American Red Cross responded to the scene and provided support for the displaced family. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but not deemed suspicious at this time. It is under investigation by Toms River Fire Inspector Charles Bauerth and the Toms River Fire Prevention Inspectors IAFF Local 5303.



