Here’s the video Jack Ciattarelli doesn’t want Trump supporters to watch

TRENTON, NJ – Jack Ciattarelli has been bombarding New Jersey Republican voters with mailers that attack his opponents, but those mailers aren’t saying why they should vote for Ciattarelli. This week, Ciattarelli, after an internal GOP poll showed him running neck and neck with Trump supporter Hirsh Singh began sending out hit pieces against Singh.

Ciattarelli left many questions unanswered in those mailers, such as why he said Trump was unfit the be President of the United States and why he turned his back on the Jersey Shore in the aftermath of the Superstorm sandy disaster.

Hirsh was interviewed about all of this on “The Red White and Truth”.





“It’s not strategy. You hear about the Mitt Romney style Republicans who have Democrat leashes around their neck. That’s where these people [Ciattarelli] have gotten their money,” Singh said. “He’s been in Trenton for many, many years. Those people who go up the political ladder get hooked into them deep because that’s where their money comes from. That’s why those working their way up tend to be the most corrupt. People who come in from the outside are genuinely saying we have a problem and we need to fix it.”



Singh said he is the only candidate running for governor in 2020 and 2016 and said the last time Ciattarelli ran a political campaign for governor he and former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno were trying to “Out-RINO” each other.

“The establishment is always going to with the financial interest of those in control,” Singh said. “It’s almost like [Ciattarelli] is the designated loser and they put him up just to lose to Phil Murphy.”