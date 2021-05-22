Pinnacle Treatment Canters opens Flemington location for opioid outpatients

FLEMINGTON, NJ – Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible, affordable care for people seeking treatment for opioid use disorder, has opened Flemington Treatment Services in New Jersey. Located at 176 US-202, Unit 11, in Ringoes, the community-based program serves as Pinnacle’s 11th outpatient opioid addiction treatment location in the Garden State.

According to NJCares, the state’s real-time dashboard of opioid-related data and information, suspected overdose deaths in Hunterdon County increased last year by 31 percent. The coronavirus pandemic is a likely factor as well as fentanyl showing up in many street drugs.

“The pandemic wreaked havoc on people who were already struggling with the disease of addiction,” said Joseph Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “This is a very vulnerable population and they need services now more than ever. We’re grateful to be able to enter this community and start restoring lives.”

Medicaid-friendly, Flemington Treatment Services will offer medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for adult men and women, including FDA-approved medicines methadone and buprenorphine to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and pain pill addiction; prevent relapse; and help ease the physical discomfort that accompanies opioid recovery. Individual and group counseling also is provided as part of a holistic approach to patient care.





“MAT isn’t just about the medication. The therapeutic work our patients put in is essential to their recovery,” said Christopher Johnston, MD ABPM-ADM, chief medical officer for Pinnacle Treatment Centers and medical director in New Jersey at Pinnacle’s opioid treatment programs, including Flemington. “The medicine helps their addicted brains to mend and normalize so they can begin to engage in the therapy process.” Life skills counseling, meditation strategies, anger management, and relapse prevention are a few areas of focus.

MAT has proved to be clinically effective and significantly reduce the need for inpatient withdrawal management services.

The ultimate goal of MAT is full recovery, including the ability to live a self-directed life. This treatment approach has been shown to improve patient survival, increase retention in treatment, decrease illicit opiate use and other criminal activity, increase patients’ ability to gain and maintain employment, and more.

In addition to providing the gold standard of care for opioid addiction, Flemington Treatment Services’ treatment team of doctors, nurses, and licensed clinical therapists offers hope and refuge.