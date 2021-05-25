$515 million Mega Millions winner announced

One Pennsylvania ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $515 million Mega Millions jackpot. The estimated cash value was $348.6 million.

In New Jersey, there were four third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, May 21, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

• Camden County ($30,000): Express Food Mart, 2701 Black Horse Pike, Sicklerville;

• Bergen County ($10,000): JD Deli & Grille, 400 Ramapo Valley Rd., Oakland;

• Camden County ($10,000): Wawa #396, 464 Creek Rd., Bellmawr; and,

• Middlesex County ($10,000): Cigar at Cibao, 295 State St., Perth Amboy.

In addition to the second and third-tier prizes won, 83 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Seven of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,500. Moreover, 101,589 other New Jersey players took home $443,850 in prizes ranging from $2 to $600. The winning numbers for the Friday, May 21, drawing were: 06, 09, 17, 18, and 48. The Gold Mega Ball was 08, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The jackpot resets to $20 million for the next drawing on Tuesday, May 25, at 11:00 pm. All New Jersey Lottery Mega Millions tickets must be purchased before 10:45 pm to participate in the drawing. Mega Millions tickets cost just two dollars; by adding the Megaplier option for an extra dollar per play, players can increase their non-jackpot winnings up to five times. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 46 participating jurisdictions. Drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.



