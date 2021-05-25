A new tenant is moving into Toms River Bellcrest Plaza’s vacant former Super Foodtown

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Super Foodtown located in the Bellcrest Plaza in Toms River has been gone for more than ten years, but soon, the building will find a more permanent tenant. RJW Barnabas has plans to lease 9,000 square feet of the 30,000 plus square foot vacant building. The healthcare network says it is opening a primary care office to serve patients in Toms River.

Source: Asbury Park Press



