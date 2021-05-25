MSBC host says if you can’t accept Biden, you can leave, and immigrants will take your place

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, host of Morning Joe lost his mind and said that if Americans are unwilling to accept the 2020 election results they can leave America and millions of illegal immigrants are willing to take their place.

Former President Donald J. Trump took a moment early this morning to mock the host’s melt down and throw a barb at his wife, co-host Mika Brzezinski.

“Crazy Joe Scarborough and his blood-curdling, psycho wife (?), Mika, are going crazy because their ratings have absolutely TANKED. They are wrong too often and always predictable,” Trump said today. “They were right about me in 2016, but I did better in the 2020 Election with 12 million more votes. Stay tuned!”