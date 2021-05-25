Toms River North wins state sailing title

May 24, 2021 – Press release Toms River Schools – The High School North sailing team won the NJISA 2021 State Championships on Saturday, May 22! The Mariners competed against 11 teams in unpredictable wind conditions. After jumping out to an early lead, the Mariners fell to second place midway before securing the win in the final race.

There were a total of 20 races, with 10 in Division A and 10 in Division B. Everett Botwinick and Iliana Vasslides started the day off with six straight first place finishes in Division B while Declan Botwinick and Lindsay Walsh rallied in the second half of the regatta to secure the win with three consecutive first place finishes in the last 3 races in Division A.

The Mariners did a great job working together to defeat their opponents to earn the title of the best high school sailing team in the state!





The team is accepting new sailors (no experience necessary) for the fall season. If interested, please contact Monica at mvasslides@trschools.com.