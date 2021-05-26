Justice Department Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Indiana Guardsman

This lawsuit stems from a referral to the United States Department of Justice from the United States Department of Labor, after an investigation by the Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service.

The Justice Department gives high priority to the enforcement of service members’ rights under USERRA. Additional information about USERRA can be found on the Justice Department’s websites at https://www.justice.gov/crt-military/employment-rights-userra and

https://www.justice.gov/servicemembers as well as on the Department of Labor’s (DOL) website at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/vets/programs/userra.

This case is being handled by Trial Attorney Christopher Woolley in the Employment Litigation Section of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Preston in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana.





