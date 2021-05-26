Man Sentenced to 27 Months After Pleading Guilty to Escape

MADISON, WIS. – Larry Dollar, 49, Duluth, Georgia, pleaded guilty and was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 27 months in federal prison for escape from federal custody, announced Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Dollar escaped from the Rock Valley Community Program in Janesville, Wisconsin in December 2020, where he was completing a sentence for an earlier conviction for escape. In October 2017, Dollar was convicted of bank robbery in the Northern District of Illinois. In January 2019, Dollar escaped from Rock Valley Community Program, where he was completing his sentence for the bank robbery. He was convicted of the escape and was sentenced by Judge Conley to 24 months in federal prison.

In December 2020, Dollar was once again at Rock Valley Community Program in Janesville, completing his sentence for the 2019 escape. On December 14, 2020, he requested Rock Valley staff take him to the hospital for medical care. After arrived at the hospital, Dollar stole a truck, drank alcohol, and fled to Illinois where he caused a traffic accident and left the scene in the stolen vehicle. He was arrested by local law enforcement officials.

Judge Conley noted that Dollar’s mental health issues, coupled with his addiction to alcohol and extensive criminal history, made him a danger to himself and others.





The charge against Dollar is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger.

