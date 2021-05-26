Wolcott Man Arrested, Charged With Receipt And Possession Of Child Pornography

CONTACT: Barbara Burns



ROCHESTER, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Roger Roberts, 49, of Wolcott, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors and receipt of child pornography. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, in October 2020, the New York State Police in Wolcott received a complaint regarding the online activities of the defendant. On October 19, 2020, investigators searched the defendant’s residence on East Port Bay Road in Wolcott. During the search, investigators observed impressions in the carpeting in the first-floor den, indicating that furniture had recently been removed. Power cords and computer related equipment were present in the den; however, no computer was present. Investigators found an iPhone and two shotguns in the residence. During the search of a barn located on the property, just across the street from the main residence, investigators discovered damaged remains of a computer desk and computer components in a garbage tote in the driveway of the barn. Notably absent was a computer tower and/or hard drive. Concealed within a pile of wood scraps inside the barn were a damaged computer tower, another iPhone, and 10 additional firearms.

A forensic review of the computer recovered 69 images and 13 videos of child pornography. The images included the sexual abuse of minors. In addition, investigators recovered Snapchat messages that were sexual in nature involving the defendant and a 13-year-old from one of the iPhones.





The complaint is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Barry Chase and Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

