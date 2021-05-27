Mom who left the 2-year-old unattended assaulted apartment security

JONESBORO, GA – On May 17, 2021, at approximately 4:03 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers responded to the 7000 block of Southlake Parkway in Morrow, GA, in reference to a disturbance. While officers were en route to the location, the complainant advised dispatch they located a 2-year-old juvenile wandering in the apartment complex.

The complainant further advised dispatch they’ve had the juvenile for an hour and they had to change the juveniles’ diaper. During the investigation, officers learned suspect Francesca Nilsestuen (mother) left the 2-year-old juvenile at home while she went with her live-in boyfriend to get food. While suspect Nilsestuen was gone, the 2-year-old juvenile left the residence and was picked up by the apartment complex personnel. Suspect Nilsestuen arrived at the front office and attempted to get her child, but personnel wasn’t comfortable releasing the juvenile until police arrived.

Suspect Nilsestuen then struck one of the office personnel in the face. The complex personnel then retreated into the office with the juvenile and locked the door.

Suspect Nilsestuen then began beating and kicking the door to the office. Suspect Nilsestuen retrieved a handgun from her vehicle and attempted to break the glass but was disarmed by her boyfriend. Suspect Nilsestuen then busted out two windows, gained entry and damaged more property once she entered, and then retrieved her son. Suspect Nilsestuen sustained injuries while she caused damage to the property. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later taken to the Clayton County Jail.



