Pembroke Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography

CONCORD – Erik Bjork, 38, of Pembroke, pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution and possession of child pornography, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in May, 2019, officers with the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were conducting online investigations into individuals utilizing peer-to-peer networks (P2P) to share known images of child pornography on the internet. On May 10, 2019, a detective with the Portsmouth Police Department was able to download five files from a target IP address. Additional monitoring of the target IP address showed more files, all indicative of child pornography available for download.

The IP address was traced to Bjork’s address in Pembroke. A search warrant was executed and a laptop was seized that contained over 1,600 files of child pornography, many involving infants and toddlers. Bjork admitted to using P2P networks to obtain and share child pornography.

Bjork is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14, 2021.





“Protecting vulnerable children is among the most important duties of law enforcement,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “We are committed to investigating and prosecuting crimes involving the child pornography and the sexual exploitation of minors. I am grateful to the law enforcement officers whose efforts resulted in this successful prosecution.”

“With today’s guilty plea Bjork, who possessed and distributed more than a thousand deeply disturbing child pornography images, will be held accountable for his depraved, criminal actions,” said Acting Special Agent In Charge William S. Walker, Homeland Security Investigations, Boston. “The online sharing and distribution of child pornography by individuals like Bjork re-victimizes and adds to the original abuse suffered by the victims. We hope today’s guilty plea will bring some measure of justice for the innocent victims and their families in this case. HSI is thankful for the dedicated work of our partners in the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), the New Hampshire State Police, the Pembroke Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, that today’s plea to help in the recovery and healing process.”

“The NH Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is proud to partner with law enforcement officials from Homeland Security, NHSP, the Pembroke Police Department and the US Attorney’s Office in an effort to keep our children safe.”

This matter was investigated by the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the New Hampshire State Police, and Pembroke Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kasey Weiland.

In February 2006, the Department of Justice introduced Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

