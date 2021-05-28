Cape May bust breaks up cocaine network with links to Puerto Rico drug traffickers

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, and Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson of the Drug Enforcement Administration announce the conclusion of “Operation Yo-Yo” a large scale narcotics investigation initiated by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force and the DEA.

On May 20, 2021, the Cape May County, Gangs Guns and Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of the Cape May County Regional SWAT team executed a total of (4) search warrants in Cape May County, which concluded a long-term narcotics investigation into the distribution of cocaine. During the course of this investigation, it was determined that Jorge “YoYo” Goicochea was the leader of this large-scale drug distribution network centered in various jurisdictions within Cape May County, NJ and Beaver Falls, PA along with ties to Puerto Rico.

As of this date, (9) individuals were arrested and approximately four and a half kilograms of cocaine have been seized in Cape May County and Beaver Falls PA. Also seized were approximately $28,000.00 in US currency and one semiautomatic handgun.

The suspected cocaine has an approximate street value in excess of $450,000.Individuals arrested as a result of this investigation:





Jorge L. Goicochea, H/M, 47 years old, residing in the 400 West block of Main Street, in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township NJ, was charged with Leader of a Narcotics Trafficking Network, (1st degree), Possession of CDS (3rd degree), Possession with Intent to Distribute (1st Degree), Conspiracy to Possess CDS (3rd degree), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS (2nd degree), Money Laundering (3rd degree) and Possession with intent to distribute Drug Paraphernalia (4th degree). Goicochea was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.*

Edwin Rivera, H/M, 42 years old, residing in the 100 block of School Lane, in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township NJ was charged with Possession of CDS (3rd degree), Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS (2nd Degree), Conspiracy to Possess CDS (3rd degree), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS (2nd degree), Money Laundering (3rd degree) and Possession Drug Paraphernalia (4th degree). Rivera was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

Vilma Ayala, H/F, 41 years old, 400 West block of Main Street, in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township NJ, was charged with Possession of CDS (3rd degree), Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS (2nd Degree), Conspiracy to Possess CDS (3rd degree), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS (2nd degree), Money Laundering (3rd degree) and Possession Drug Paraphernalia (4th degree). Ayala was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

Miguel Rivera, H/M, 31 years old, residing in 400 West block of Main Street, in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township NJ, was charged with Possession of CDS (3rd degree), Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS (2nd Degree), Conspiracy to Possess CDS (3rd degree), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS (2nd degree), Money Laundering (3rd degree) and Possession Drug Paraphernalia (4th degree). Rivera was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

Arthur Hoyle, B/M, 47 years old, residing in the 700 block of East Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville NJ was charged with Conspiracy to Possess CDS (3rd degree), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS (2nd degree). Hoyle was arrested in Beaver Falls, PA on these charges and was lodged in Beaver County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania.

Charlotte Reynolds, W/F, 54 years old, residing in the 100 Block of Atlantic Avenue, in the Villas section of Lower Township was charged with Conspiracy to Possess CDS (3rd degree), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS (2nd degree). Reynolds was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

Timothy E. Hurley, W/M, 39 years old, residing in the 3100 Block of Sea Shore Road, in the Ocean View section of Upper Township was charged with Conspiracy to Possess CDS (3rd degree) and Conspiracy to Distribute CDS (2nd degree). Hurley was released on a summons.

Luis Sierra-Colon, H/M, 54 years old, residing in the 3000 Block of Pacific Avenue, in the City of Wildwood was charged with Conspiracy to Possess CDS (3rd degree) and Conspiracy to Distribute CDS (2nd degree). Sierra-Colon was released on a summons.

Enrique, Pella, H/M, 30 years old, residing in the 4300 Block of Park Avenue, in the City of Wildwood was charged with Conspiracy to Possess CDS (3rd degree). Pella was released on a summons.

According to Prosecutor Sutherland, Leader of a Narcotics Trafficking Network carries a possible penalty, if convicted, of life imprisonment with a 25 year period of parole ineligibility. First-degree crimes can carry a sentence of between 10 and 20 years in New Jersey State Prison. Second-degree crimes can carry a sentence of between 5 and 10 years. Third-degree crimes can carry a sentence of between 3 and 5 years, while fourth-degree crimes can carry a sentence of up to 18 months in State Prison.