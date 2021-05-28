Delaware Police searching for mom who left 2-year-old in hotel parking lot

The Delaware State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted subject. Kasey A. Weedon (33-years-old) is wanted for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) after it was alleged she left her 2-year-old daughter unattended in a parking lot of a Lewes area hotel. Kasey’s whereabouts are unknown at this time and she may be operating either a grey 2002 Honda Civic with Delaware registration; 355574, or a maroon and silver 2002 Chevrolet Suburban bearing Delaware registration; PC86860. Anyone having information with her whereabouts are asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020 or calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.



