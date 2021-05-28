How this cake boss made an incredibly realistic Game Boy cake

NANTUCKET, MA – Is that a Nintendo Gameboy or a cake? Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio made a cake that looks JUST like her childhood Game Boy! Sideserf shows how she went all in to make this incredibly detailed and accurate Gameboy cake…to scale.

She went as far as creating button molds from an actual Gameboy to meticulously recreate this classic hand-held gaming device.



