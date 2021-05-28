Rockford Man Charged in Federal Court With Robbing Two Banks in Past Two Months

ROCKFORD — A superseding indictment returned Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Rockford adds an additional charge of bank robbery against DEMONTRION DESHAN PHILLIPS, 27, of Rockford.

Phillips was originally charged with one count of bank robbery for allegedly stealing $5,930 in a heist on Apr. 7, 2021, at Midland States Bank, 1700 N. Alpine Rd. in Rockford. The superseding indictment charges Phillips with an additional count of bank robbery for allegedly taking $4,408 from Midland States Bank, 600 S. State St. in Belvidere, on May 3, 2021.

Phillips has been ordered detained in federal custody pending trial. His arraignment on the superseding indictment is set for June 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., before U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston in Rockford.

The superseding indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI; Randy Berke, Interim Chief of the Rockford Police Department; and Shane Woody, Chief of the Belvidere Police Department. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Talia Bucci.





The public is reminded that an indictment contains only charges and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Each count of bank robbery carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

LEARN MORE