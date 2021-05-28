Tulsa Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine

A man was sentenced today in federal court for attempting to have heroin mailed from Mexico to his Tulsa residence and for possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan sentenced Shane McClearan Wright, 44, of Tulsa, to 10 years in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Wright pleaded guilty on Jan. 7, 2021, to attempted possession of heroin with intent to distribute; possession of heroin with intent to distribute; possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

“Shane Wright attempted to have nearly 2 kilos of heroin shipped to Oklahoma and planned to distribute a trio of deadly drugs- fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin- onto the streets of Tulsa,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Because of the close working relationships established between U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Tulsa Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick, this drug dealer is headed to federal prison.”

“Those seeking to profit from the distribution of these dangerous, life-altering drugs will face swift prosecution and accountability for their crimes,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge of HSI Dallas. “While we recognize the users addicted to these illicit substances need help, our most pressing priority as a law enforcement agency is to eradicate the source of this scourge, placing the traffickers that bring these drugs into our communities behind bars.”





On September 10, 2020, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer x-rayed a FedEx package coming from Mexico and noticed some anomalies. A K-9 unit then discovered that the package contained 1.84 kilos of heroin and was en route to an address in Northern Oklahoma. Officers discovered that the package was intended for Shane Wright and that Wright was known to local law enforcement as a narcotics courier. Prior to the delivery arriving at Wright’s residence, law enforcement replaced the 1.84 kilos with 100 grams of heroin as a represented delivery sample. On September 15, 2020, an officer from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs posed as a FedEx delivery driver and knocked on Wright’s door to have him sign for the package. Once the parcel was received by Wright, law enforcement conducted a search warrant and found $6,975 cash in a lock box, more heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, unknown white pills, and a digital scale at the residence.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Tulsa Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn A. McCormick prosecuted the case. AUSA McCormick is the lead attorney for the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

