Joe Biden’s latest creepy child moment: She looks 19 sitting there with her legs crossed

Joe Biden has done it again. He’s managed to channel his inner Bill Clinton while commenting about the young daughter of a veteran.

“I love those barretts in your hair, man,” Biden said. “I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

Joe Biden looks at a little girl in the audience, the daughter of a veteran, and says "I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she's 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed." pic.twitter.com/DbH8ihG2Mj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 28, 2021