Woman killed, two children critical after crash in Elsmere

ELSMERE, DE – On Saturday, at approximately 3:40 p.m., patrol officers from the Elsmere Police Department and from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Kirkwood Highway and Tamarack Ave. When the officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a 26-year-old male was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox that struck the traffic light pole in the median at that location.

As a result of the collision, the driver and three passengers were all transported to a local area hospital. The driver was treated and released for minor injuries while two juvenile passengers, a 6-year-old girl, and a 5-year-old boy, were admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

A 31-year-old female who was also a passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local area hospital. However, at the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. Investigators from the New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services arrived at the scene and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information/ pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Kevin Maloney at 302-395-8172 or by e-mail at Kevin.Maloney@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800 or via messenger on Facebook.



