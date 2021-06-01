An inmate at FCI Hazelton indicted on assault and weapons charges

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Mark Justin Daniels, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institute Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, was indicted today on assault and weapons charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Daniels, 35, was indicted on one count of “Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm” and one count of “Possession of a Prohibited Object (Weapon).” Daniels is accused of using a combination lock in a sock to assault another inmate in January 2021 in Preston County.

Daniels faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250 ,000 for the assault charge and faces up to five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the weapons charge. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Prisons investigated.





An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.





