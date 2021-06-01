Body of 45-year-old man found in Egg Harbor Township, police investigating foul play

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP- The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating a suspicious death in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced. On Sunday, May 30, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., the ACPO Major Crimes Unit responded to a scene on Tilton Road in EHT where Egg Harbor Township Police located the body of a 45 year-old EHT man. The investigation is continuing and an autopsy is being conducted today. No further information will be released at this time.
