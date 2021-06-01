Is NJ GOP candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli a “Never Trumper”?

NOT EXACTLY NEWS -New Jersey Republican and Gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli is being accused by many in the public and by his opponent, Hirsh Singh of being a “Never Trumper”, or somebody who did not support former President Donald J. Trump.

Although Ciattarelli did attend the President’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey last year, he has been a very harsh critic of the former President, even calling Trump “a charlatan” who “is unfit to be President.”

Ciattarelli has also confirmed that he did not vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

“Enter Donald Trump. Instead of providing the kind of leadership that appeals to the better angels of our nature in calling us to meaningful and just action, Mr. Trump preys upon our worst instincts and fears. On important issues, he is a charlatan who is out of step with American values. He is a celebrity in his own political reality TV show. He is a Republican who is out of step with the Party of Lincoln.” Jack Ciattarelli

Jack Ciattarelli said Trump was an embarrassment to our country and not fit to be President of the United States.

“Sitting silently and allowing him to embarrass our country is unacceptable,” Ciattarelli said. “He is not fit to be president of the United States.” Jack Ciattarelli

In December 2015, Ciattarelli condemned Trump as a “charlatan” who was “out of step with the Party of Lincoln” and embarrassing the nation. Ciattarelli would then go even further, bluntly saying Trump “preys upon our worst instincts and fears” and that “sitting silently and allowing him to embarrass our country is unacceptable. He is not fit to be President of the United States.” Garden State Times





Insider NJ called Ciattarelli a hypocrite for his reversal on Trump during the 2021 election cycle.

Jack Ciattarelli Once Called Trump ‘Not Fit to be President,’ Refused to Vote for Him. Now? He’s Just Another #MAGA Republican Hypocrite. Insider NJ

Tom Moran, a political correspondent for the Star Ledger called out Ciattarelli’s reversal on Trump during the 2021 campaign.

In recent months, Ciattarelli has tried to rebrand himself as a Trump supporting candidate, but was called out for his actions by political analyst Tom Moran of the Star Ledger. It’s heartbreaking, in the business of politics, to see a decent person like Jack Ciattarelli demean himself by saying and doing things he obviously doesn’t believe. Is winning office really worth it? Ciattarelli, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, is now pretending to be a Trump loyalist. He’s trying to convince the Republican base that he’s a hard-core MAGA man, something that he used to loathe. Tom Moran – Star Ledger

Jack Ciattarelli now says he’s behind Trump, but in the NJ101.5 debate against his opponent Hirsh Singh, he refused to say he supports Trump, only that he supported his policies as President.

Jack Ciattarelli is in fact a Never Trump who may or may not have had a change of heart, if only that change of heart was for political gain and to rally the support of Trump supporters. So far, he’s not convincing many.