Two Malaysian Nationals Sentenced for Illegally Exporting Firearm Parts to Hong Kong

BOSTON – Two Malaysian nationals were sentenced today in federal court in Boston for conspiring to illegally export firearm parts from the United States to Hong Kong.

Lionel Chan, 36, of Brighton, Mass., was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf to eight months in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $10,000. Muhammad Mohd Radzi, 27, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was sentenced by Judge Wolf to five years of probation, with the condition that he leave the United States on or before June 15, 2021 and not return for five years or without a valid visa, and a fine of $10,000. Chan and Radzi each pleaded guilty on Jan. 22, 2021 to conspiring to violate the Arms Export Control Act.

Beginning in or around March 2018, Chan began purchasing a variety of U.S.-origin firearm parts online, including parts used to assemble AR-15 assault rifles and 9MM semi-automatic handguns, for a buyer located in Hong Kong. Many of the firearm parts that Chan purchased and exported to Hong Kong are restricted items that cannot be exported from the United States without a license or approval from the U.S. government. Nonetheless, Chan shipped the firearm parts via Federal Express to the buyer in Hong Kong without first obtaining the necessary export licenses. Chan intentionally concealed the contents of the shipments by providing Federal Express with false information about the shipments, and by concealing the parts inside of each package. Between March and May 2018, Chan shipped at least 12 packages containing firearm parts from Brighton to the buyer in Hong Kong.

In or around April 2018, Radzi joined the conspiracy and also began illegally exporting firearm parts from the United States to Hong Kong. Between May and October 2018, Radzi shipped 21 packages from Brooklyn, N.Y., to the buyer in Hong Kong. In October 2018, two of those packages were intercepted by Hong Kong authorities and found to contain numerous firearms parts, including a firing pin, a gun sight and numerous pistol grips, which were export controlled. Like Chan, Radzi failed to obtain an export license for any of these shipments.





Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; William S. Walker, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigation in Boston; and William Higgins, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Commerce, Office of Export Enforcement, Boston Field Office made the announcement today. The Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection also assisted with the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason A. Casey of Mendell’s National Security Unit prosecuted the case.

Making sure victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.





Information on the Boston Marathon bombing cases