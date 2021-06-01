Talladega County Man Sentenced on Drug Charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A federal judge today sentenced a Talladega man on drug charges, announced United States Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze sentenced Anthony Lamon Frazier, 39, to 120 months in prison followed by five years ‘supervised release for possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. A jury convicted Frazier in December 2020.

“Today’s sentence sends a message to those dealing methamphetamine in our communities – you will get caught and spend time in a federal prison,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “I commend our law enforcement partners for their tireless work to eliminate methamphetamine distribution across the Northern District of Alabama.”

“ATF’s partnerships focuses on the devastating impact of contraband and works with the entire community to deter poor choices and provide alternatives,” ATF SAC French said.





In October 2019, Frazier delivered almost two pounds of methamphetamine to an individual and used his Talladega County government work truck to distribute the narcotics.

ATF investigated the case, along with the Talladega County Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Blake Milner and Allison Garnett prosecuted the case.

NDAL Chosen for National Safety Partnership Program

NDAL Chosen for Opioid Pilot Program

Help us combat the proliferation of sexual exploitation crimes against children.



