Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize on 50X The Cash instant ticket

All it took was one matching number for a lucky player to take home a fortune. A Baltimore man matched the number 27 on a 50X The Cash scratch-off and enjoyed a quick $50,000 payout.

The 67-year-old bought his winning instant ticket at the Rosedale Crown located at 8350 Pulaski Highway in Baltimore. The exciting $10 scratch-off went on sale in January with 10 $100,000 top prizes. There are still three top prizes remaining along with three $50,000 prizes and eight $10,000 prizes.



