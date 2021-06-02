Gettysburg Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Witness Tampering By Murder

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Willie Tyler, age 69, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced today to life in prison by Chief Judge John E. Jones III for witness tampering by murder and witness tampering by intimidation. He was ordered to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on June 4th, 2021, to commence serving his sentence.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Tyler participated in the brutal murder of a law enforcement confidential informant from the Carlisle area. The victim was scheduled to testify in Cumberland County Court against David Tyler, the brother of the defendant, on the day of her murder. Willie Tyler planned to murder the victim, along with four other individuals, who were convicted for their role in the murder in previous federal and state court proceedings.

Tyler was first tried in state court in 1994, and acquitted of the murder. The case was then adopted for federal prosecution, and Tyler was convicted after a federal jury trial in 1996. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit overturned Tyler’s conviction, and he was convicted again following a re-trial in 2000. In 2013, the Third Circuit overturned the 2000 conviction in light of a change in the law and remanded the case to the district court for a new trial. Tyler was then tried and convicted for the third time in July 2017. The jury returned its verdict after only two hours of deliberation following a four-day trial.

In February 2018, the district court vacated the jury’s verdict, concluding that there was insufficient evidence to support the convictions. The government appealed, and in April 2020, the Third Circuit reversed the district court’s decision and remanded with instructions to reinstate the jury’s verdict and proceed to sentencing. Tyler then petitioned the United States Supreme Court to review the Third Circuit’s decision but the Court denied his petition on May 17th, 2021.





The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, and the Pennsylvania State Police with cooperation from the Carlisle Police Department. The case was previously prosecuted by former Assistant United States Attorneys Gordon A. Zubrod and Chelsea Schinnour and Assistant United States Attorney Joseph J. Terz. Assistant United States Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli handled the most recent appeal and sentencing.

