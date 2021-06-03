Maruca’s Tomato Pies gets 7.5 from Portnoy, One Bite Pizza review

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – Dave Portnoy continued his Seaside Heights and Jersey Shore boardwalk pizza crawl this week. This time, he stopped at Maruca’s Tomato Pies on the boardwalk. Dave explained how his ratings for boardwalk pizza are on a different scale than normal, because well. it’s boardwalk pizza.

When it comes to Tomato Pies, Portnoy gave Papa’s Tomato Pies in Robbinsville got an astronomical 8.9 and we can attest to that score. While Maruca’s got a 7.5, it’s a good score considering it’s boardwalk pizza. With over 50 years in business, Maruca’s always scores points with tourists and locals with its signature spiral sauce over the cheese. They have also been featured on several television shows over the years.



