Mescalero man pleads guilty abusive sexual contact with a child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Troy Douglas Blaylock, Sr., 58, of Mescalero, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, pleaded guilty on June 1 in federal court to knowingly engaging in sexual contact with a minor under 12 years old in Indian Country. Blaylock will remain in custody pending sentencing.

In the plea agreement, Blaylock admitted to engaging in sex with a nine-year old victim at his residence on the Mescalero Apache Reservation on or about August 20, 2020. The victim is also an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe.

By the terms of the agreement, Blaylock faces 22 years in federal prison.

The FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Marisa A. Ong and Dustin Segovia are prosecuting the case.



