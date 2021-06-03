Teacher charged for rape after affair with former student at Delcastle Technical High School

Wilmington– Delaware State Police have arrested 48-year-old James Berman, a former Delcastle Technical High School teacher for multiple counts of Rape after accusations of a sexual relationship with a former student.

On April 8th, 2020, the Delaware State Police Troop 2, Criminal Investigations Unit, received a report from the Delaware Division of Family Services alleging a former teacher at Delcastle Technical High School, located at 1417 Newport Road, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19804, had a sexual relationship with a juvenile student, approximately ten years prior. Through further investigation it was determined that the teacher and student have had an apparent sexual relationship that began in October 2009 and lasted for over a year.

On June 2, 2021, Delaware State Police Troop 2, Criminal Investigations Unit responded to Berman’s residence and took him into custody without incident.

Berman was transported to Troop 2 where he was charged with the following crimes:





Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child (Felony)

Rape 4 th Degree (Felony)- 8 Counts

Degree (Felony)- 8 Counts Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree (Felony)- 2 Counts

Berman was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released after posting bail on $124,000 secured bond.

James Berman has not been an employee of the New Castle County Vocational Technical School District since 2014. Questions regarding Berman’s history of employment should be directed to the New Castle County Vocational Technical School District Office.

Due to the sensitivity of this case, and in consideration of the victim, only limited information will be released.