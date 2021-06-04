West Hempstead Stop & Shop Shooter Indicted

MINEOLA, N.Y. – The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office announced today that a Hempstead man has been indicted on murder, attempted murder, and weapons charges in the April 20 multiple shooting at a Stop & Shop Grocery Store in West Hempstead that left a 49-year-old store employee dead and two others injured.

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 31, of Hempstead, was arraigned today before Judge Helene F. Gugerty on one count of murder in the second degree (an A-I felony), four counts of attempted murder in the second degree (a B violent felony), two counts of assault in the first degree (a B violent felony), and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (a C violent felony). The defendant was remanded and is due back in court on July 7. If convicted of the top charge, the defendant faces a potential maximum sentence of up to 25 years to life in prison.

According to the indictment and investigation, on April 20, 2021 at approximately 11:19 a.m., Wilson, an employee of the Stop and Shop Grocery Store at 50 Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead, allegedly entered the store and went up to the second floor, where the employee offices are located. Wilson then allegedly entered the manager’s office where he shot one victim in the shoulder, and a second victim twice in the shoulder, and grazed the second victim’s face with another shot.

Wilson then allegedly entered a second office where he fired multiple rounds, almost hitting two victims and shooting 49-year-old Raymond Wishropp in the chest. Wishropp was pronounced dead at the scene.





The defendant was arrested at approximately 3:50 p.m. in Hempstead by members of the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Bureau and Bureau of Special Operations.

Jared Rosenblatt, Chief of the Nassau County District Attorney’s Homicide Bureau, and Senior Litigation Counsel Stefanie Palma are prosecuting the case. The defendant is represented by Brian J. Carmody, Esq.