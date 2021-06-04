Concord Man Sentenced to Over 16 Years for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

CONCORD – Tyler Cady, 31, of Concord, was sentenced to 198 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of that conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 4, 2020, an individual who was cooperating with law enforcement agents arranged to conduct a methamphetamine transaction that would involve Cady and another individual. Agents observed Cady arrive for the transaction in Dover, where he began to conduct the drug deal. When agents sought to arrest Cady, he had over 111 grams of 100 percent pure methamphetamine on his lap. A search of Cady’s person revealed approximately seven grams of fentanyl. Over $8,000 in cash was found in Cady’s vehicle and on his person. A search of Cady’s vehicle revealed a knapsack containing approximately 252 grams of highly pure methamphetamine. The vehicle also contained a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a pistol, a scale, and a money counter.

Cady previously pleaded guilty on February 26, 2021. Under his plea agreement, he will forfeit the cash, firearms, and ammunition to the United States.

“Armed drug traffickers are a menace to the community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “We are working with our law enforcement partners to keep our state safe from violence and to stop the flow of deadly drugs. As this sentence shows, armed drug traffickers will face significant federal prison time if they choose to operate in the Granite State.”





“Drugs and guns are a deadly combination,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “DEA is committed to bring to justice methamphetamine traffickers like Mr. Cady. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative law enforcement efforts in New Hampshire.”

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police and the Colebrook Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John S. Davis. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Rabuck assisted with the forfeiture aspects of this matter.