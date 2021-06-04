Milan Man Sentenced To 348 Months’ Imprisonment For Producing Child Pornography

WILLIAMSPORT – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on June 3, 2021, Dyllan Rose, age 27, of Milan, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 348 months’ imprisonment to be followed by a 10-year term of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for producing child pornography.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Rose sexually abused a 5-year-old child and sent images of the abuse over the internet.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.



