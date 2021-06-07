Bill Spadea hangs up on Hirsh Singh in fit of radio rage quitting

New Jersey loud mouth shock jock Bill Spadea today cut off New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Hirsh Singh on his New Jersey 101.5 radio program. Spadea, who has been campaigning and stumping for Singh’s opponent Phil Rizzo tried to ambush Singh, but Singh wasn’t having any part of it.

Spadea called upon Singh to denounce a satirical faux-endorsement message posted to Facebook this weekend asking people if they think Trump should support Singh. The posting triggered Spadea and his establishment lackeys and he called it the most disingenuous attack in New Jersey political history.

“That’s about one of the most disingenuous things I have seen,” Spadea said. “That was one of the nastiest most deceitful things I have seen.”

Neither Singh nor his campaign had anything to do with the post which was clearly labeled as a satirical meme. He then hung up on Singh as he was speaking.





You can listen to Bill Spadea rage on Hirsh Singh here. Photo: Bill Spadea, Facebook.