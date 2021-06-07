Singh says Jack Ciattarelli’s $4 million taxpayer-funded attack ad budget helping his own campaign

New Jersey Republican candidate for governor Hirsh Singh this week said his opponent Jack Ciattarelli’s $4,000,000 taxpayer funded smear campaign is backfiring. Singh says that his prominent appearance on Ciattarelli’s waves of campaign mailers and commercial cameos on Fox News have emboldened his own brand and created awareness.
Singh said ‘low information voters’, those who get their voting information from television commercials and political mailers only may not have been aware of Singh’s longtime support for conservative values, but Ciattarelli’s campaign, funded by bottomless taxpayers is helping him get his message out. See the full interview below.
- Ciattarelli pockets another $269,000 in taxpayer funds for political campaign
- Murphy, Ciattarelli bromance blossoms as Gov asks assemblyman to join bi-partisan support for Capitol uprising investigation
- If Jack Ciattarelli isn’t worried about losing Tuesday’s primary election, a new poll says he should be
- What New Jersey makes, Jack takes. Ciattarelli accepts $4 million in public funds to run campaign
Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.