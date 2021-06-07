Singh says Jack Ciattarelli’s $4 million taxpayer-funded attack ad budget helping his own campaign

New Jersey Republican candidate for governor Hirsh Singh this week said his opponent Jack Ciattarelli’s $4,000,000 taxpayer funded smear campaign is backfiring. Singh says that his prominent appearance on Ciattarelli’s waves of campaign mailers and commercial cameos on Fox News have emboldened his own brand and created awareness.

Singh said ‘low information voters’, those who get their voting information from television commercials and political mailers only may not have been aware of Singh’s longtime support for conservative values, but Ciattarelli’s campaign, funded by bottomless taxpayers is helping him get his message out. See the full interview below.

https://www.facebook.com/HirshSinghNJ/videos/527190684986638



